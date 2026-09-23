TN health department launches cancer screening plan targeting migrant workers

COIMBATORE: As part of the Organised Cancer Screening (OCS) Programme, the health department has launched a separate action plan for Valparai, Chettipalayam and Karumathampatti blocks, as these three areas have a large number of migrant labourers. Besides screening the local population, the department will specifically focus on these three blocks to identify the prevalence of cancer among migrant labourers.

Thousands of migrants work in estates in Valparai, while a similar pattern is seen in industrial units in the other two blocks. "Apart from regular screening, we have designed a separate plan for this migrant population. In Valparai, it is difficult to screen people as everyone works in estates.

So we are screening them at each estate hospital and creating awareness about the drive through their management. A similar method is applied in Chettipalayam and Karumathampatti blocks where a large number of migrants work in warehouses and industries.

They will be screened with the coordination of Department of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) and District Industrial Centre (DIC)," said Dr P Balusamy, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore.

So far in Coimbatore district, the health department has identified 219 confirmed cancer cases through this drive, including 59 oral cancer, 49 cervical cancer and 111 breast cancer cases.

Of these, 208 confirmed cases are under follow-up, of which 62 persons have undergone surgery, and 132 are undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy. After the screening process, the health department said cancer case identification has increased significantly, and early detection has improved opportunities for timely treatment and better health outcomes.