TVK, DMK spar over delayed action in R Veeramani's sexual assault case

CHENNAI: A war of words erupted between the ruling TVK and opposition DMK on Tuesday with both sides accusing the other of delayed action against GEM granite chairman R Veeramani in the Pocso case.

Addressing reporters in Chennai, former law minister S Regupathy said a volunteer had submitted a complaint along with a video recording on October 6, 2025, following which an FIR was registered the next day.

“If Veeramani was someone close to us, there was no need to register an FIR the very next day. We did not withdraw or drop the case. Further proceedings were kept pending until new evidence was available,” Regupathy said.

He questioned why the present government took 25 days to act and asked whether the government was in a state of “coma” or engaged in improper deals. The DMK leader also condemned the public disclosure of sensitive information that could affect the probe in the Pocso case, and urged the Chennai police commissioner to take action against those responsible.

Alleging that the government was attempting to use the case for political gains during bypolls, Regupathy demanded that action be taken against anyone found to be involved in the case, irrespective of their political affiliation.

Refuting the allegations, Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said the case was kept pending for several months during the DMK regime, despite the availability of evidence. He argued that if the evidence was unclear then, the government should have sought an extension from the court to conduct a thorough probe instead of attempting to file a closure report.

The minister further alleged that Veeramani would have approached a “power centre” in the DMK. However, he did not provide evidence establishing a link between DMK and Veeramani.