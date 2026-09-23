Veeramani’s ex-staff held for withholding video from cops

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai has arrested a former employee of GEM Granites for allegedly possessing a video purportedly showing the arrested chairman of the firm, R Veeramani (84), sexually assaulting a minor girl, and failing to inform the police about the incident.

According to the police, the suspect Ganesan (45), who had worked at Veeramani’s company for 23 years and is currently employed with Balaji Global Enterprises, was arrested, produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal Central Prison on Tuesday. He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the sensitive case.

Veeramani, along with Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan, were arrested by the CCB on August 29 in connection with the case registered over the alleged sexual offences Veeramani committed against minor girls, and were remanded in Puzhal Central Prison. Further investigation is under way.

The police said Ganesan allegedly had the video stored on his mobile phone but did not inform the police about it. The police are investigating who sent him the video and the circumstances under which he came to possess it and failed to report it to the authorities.

“Ganesan’s name was added to the original Pocso Act case in which three others were earlier arrested. The sections invoked in the case will apply. No new FIR was registered,” a senior police officer told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the police are probing multiple angles, including financial and land transactions between businessmen and Veeramani to suppress the case.

“All possible leads are being pursued in this case. If we reveal each and every development, the investigation will be jeopardised,” the senior officer said, expressing concerns over some key and unnecessary information getting divulged in the media even as the investigation is under progress.