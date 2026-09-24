11 Tamil Nadu universities will get in-charge V-Cs soon, says Minister P Viswanathan

TIRUCHY: In a bid to address the issue of vacancies in vice chancellor (V-C) posts in 11 state universities, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan on Wednesday said that as an interim measure and based on the decisions of the respective university syndicates, in-charge vice chancellors will be appointed across all universities under the Higher Education Department in Tamil Nadu soon.

Addressing reporters in Tiruchy after a consultation meeting with professors and students at Bharathidasan University’s Khajamalai campus, the minister said that earlier V-C convenor committees have been constituted in universities where the V-C post is vacant.

“These committees, along with the syndicate, will identify senior professors and prepare a panel of five names. From this panel, one senior professor will be selected and appointed as an in-charge vice chancellor on an interim basis,” he said.

He added that such interim arrangements have already been made at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Alagappa University based on the decision of the respective syndicates, and similar steps are under way for the remaining 11 universities. Clarifying the nature of these appointments, he stressed that they are not full-fledged V-C positions.