Activists flag lack of diversity, official bias in Tamil Nadu RTI appointments

CHENNAI: While the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, was intended to widen citizens’ access to government records, Tamil Nadu’s top RTI post has remained largely within the administrative services, with all six Chief Information Commissioners appointed since 2006 having retired from IAS or IPS backgrounds.

The RTI Act, however, provides for a much wider pool, allowing eminent persons with knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass media, administration and governance to be considered for the post.

The composition of the wider State Information Commissioner has been more diverse, with commissioners drawn from the legal and judicial fields, academia, medicine and government services. RTI activist and advocate C Anand Raj has flagged a lack of representation for fields such as journalism and social service by filing a petition to the governor and the President of India.

According to Anand, of the 28 State Information Commissioners appointed in Tamil Nadu, 10 had administrative-service backgrounds, and 14 were from the legal field. He said none were from social service, journalism, mass media or science and technology, despite the Act mentioning these fields.

The Supreme Court, in 2018, while examining the appointment of Information Commissioners, questioned the repeated selection of candidates from government service and observed that “official bias in favour of its own class is writ large in the selection process.”