DVAC finds Rs 20 Lakh suspicious transactions in Kayalpattinam municipality commissioner’s account

THOOTHUKUDI: A check by DVAC sleuths into the bank account of Kayalpattinam municipality commissioner S Maheshwaran revealed suspicious transactions to the tune of Rs 20 lakh. The DVAC sleuths headed by inspector J Anitha held a search at the commissioner’s office on Tuesday evening.

During the inspection that went on till 9 pm, the sleuths found three receipts on the table of Maheshwaran (54) which led to scrutinise the transaction of the commissioner’s saving bank accounts.

The investigation revealed that the officer had received a total amount of Rs 20,06,500 in his personal savings bank account on different occasions starting from January this year, and the account currently has a balance of Rs 15 lakh.

However, he could not produce valid supporting documents and source of the money, giving lead to suspicious transactions. The sleuths had also recovered Rs 7,500 in unaccounted cash from Maheshwaran, according to sources.