Fish to be provided in midday meals in Puducherry, Yanam government schools

PUDUCHERRY: Fish will be provided in the midday meal served to government school students in Puducherry and Yanam on a pilot basis, Fisheries Minister Malladi Krishna Rao announced on Thursday, describing it as the first such initiative in India.

A decision to launch the pilot project in one government school each in Puducherry and Yanam was taken at a meeting chaired by the Fisheries Minister at the Legislative Assembly. Officials were directed to initiate steps to include fish in the midday meal provided to students.

The meeting was attended by P Jawahar, Chairman of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Kandan, Joint Director, MPEDA, Arulmoorthy, Regional Head, Chennai, Director of Fisheries Mohammed Ismail, Joint Director Govindasamy and Deputy Director of Fisheries, Yanam, Konthayya.

The Minister also discussed measures to augment fish resources in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam, increase exports, generate employment and promote fisheries-based industries.

He proposed establishing Fisheries Parks in Bahour in Puducherry and at the Polagam Industrial Estate in Karaikal. The meeting also discussed improving stone crab farming methods in Yanam.

The pilot school initiative is aimed at providing fish as part of the midday meal to government school students while also promoting the consumption of locally available fish resources.