Four People killed after car rams into omni bus in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: Four people, including a woman, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into the rear of a private omnibus on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway at Thuraimangalam in Perambalur district in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as A Karthi (38) and his wife, K Surya (35), R Prabhakaran (30), and K Kaja alias Kaleeswaran (25), all from Ramanathapuram district.

The injured were identified as M Kannadasan (22), S John Kennedy (35), and R Saranya (23), also from Ramanathapuram district.

According to police sources, the seven passengers were friends and worked as daily-wage labourers in Chennai. They had travelled from Chennai to Ramanathapuram to attend the wedding of Karthi’s younger brother Rajinikumar. After attending the wedding, they were returning to Chennai by car around 2.30 am Thursday. Kannadasan was driving the car.

When the car was nearing a petrol bunk at Thuraimangalam on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway, it rammed into the rear of an omni bus travelling from Thoothukudi to Chennai.

In this, Prabhakaran and Kaleeswaran died on the spot, while Karthi, Surya, Kannadasan, John Kennedy, and Saranya sustained severe injuries.

On receiving information, Perambalur police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and admitted them to the Perambalur government hospital for treatment. Later, Surya was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi memorial government hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy for further treatment. However, Karthi and Surya died despite treatment

Following this, the police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

It is noted that the omni bus was driven by S Rajaseelan (45) of Thoothukudi and was carrying 34 passengers from Thoothukudi to Chennai. All the passengers were shifted to another bus and continued their journey to Chennai.