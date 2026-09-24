‘Harassed’ by financier, 45-year-old man kills self in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his house in Eekadu near Tiruvallur on Tuesday night. His wife has lodged a police complaint alleging that her husband took the extreme step owing to harassment by a moneylender and death threats from others.

The deceased, Sathyamoorthy of Eekadu, worked at a private company in Minjur. He was married to Maheswari and the couple had no children. The police said Sathyamoorthy was alone at home when he killed himself.

His wife, who had gone to a nearby shop, returned to find him unconscious and, with the help of neighbours, took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors, however, declared him dead.

In her complaint to the Pullarambakkam police, Maheswari alleged that Sathyamoorthy had borrowed Rs 50,000 from a man in Pungathur on interest and had been regularly paying the interest. A few days ago, the lender allegedly took away his motorcycle demanding that he repay the entire amount.

She also alleged that Sathyamoorthy had paid money to a chit operator from Valluvapuram, who failed to return it. When Sathyamoorthy sought his money back, both parties allegedly threatened him through a man from Perumbakkam.

Maheswari sought action against those who allegedly harassed and threatened her husband over phone calls and voice recordings. “We are probing all angles, following which the next step will be taken,” a police officer told TNIE.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the state health helpline 104 and on Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.)