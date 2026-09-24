Madras HC quashes Goondas act on accused in Jana Nayagan leak

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the detention order issued under the Goondas Act against an accused in the Jana Nayagan leak case. A division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar passed the orders on Wednesday on a habeas corpus petition to quash the detention order dated June 30 passed by the commissioner of Greater Chennai Police to detain Uma Shankar under the Goondas Act.

The petition was filed by his sister Renuka Devi praying for quashing the detention order and setting him at liberty.

She had stated that her brother was working as a manager of a textile shop at Thiyagaraya Nagar and he was not involved in the alleged offence.

She had also stated that the detention order was passed by the commissioner of police in a mechanical manner and without application of mind. However, the government counsel contended that Uma Shankar is a freelance film editor and had played a key role in the pre-release leak of the movie.