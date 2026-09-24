Madras High Court Dismisses PIL seeking stay on October 6 bypolls to Madurantagam, Dharapuram

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation petition seeking to stay the conduct of bypolls in Madurantagam and Dharapuram Assembly segments, where the bypolls were necessitated by resignation of two AIADMK MLAs-Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama respectively and are now contesting on behalf of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Dismissing the petition, which was filed by advocate K Suthan of Chennai, the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said the court cannot grant the other relief sought by the petitioner to prevent the newly elected MLAs from resigning and facing the by-elections soon in the same constituencies.

The bench said it is for the Legislature to enact laws to the effect of granting the relief sought by the petitioner.

The polling is scheduled to be held on October 6.

During arguments senior counsel R Singaravelan, representing the petitioner-advocate K Suthan of Chennai. He sought the court to issue necessary directions to stay the by-elections being conducted in Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies until his petition is disposed off.