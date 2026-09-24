Man accused of theft dies by suicide with wife in Hosur

KRISHNAGIRI: A 51-year-old man and his 43-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide at Hosur in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as M Ulaganathan (51) and his wife Rani (44) of Thirumalai Nagar in Hosur.

The Hosur HUDCO police said Ulaganathan had six wire theft cases against him in Vellore, Hosur HUDCO, SIPCOT and Mathigiri police station limits. His children — two sons and a daughter — were not living with the couple.

On Tuesday, Ulaganathan was asked to come for an inquiry at HUDCO police station regarding a wire theft case. On Wednesday morning, Ulaganathan made a call to his daughter Kavitha (28), who resides near his house and asked her to visit him. When Kavitha went to her parents’ house, they were found dead, the police added.

Based on information, the HUDCO police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Hosur government hospital for autopsy. Following a complaint from Ulaganathan’s son Dinesh (25), HUDCO police registered a case and are probing.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the state health helpline 104 and on Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.)