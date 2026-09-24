Ram Madhav appointed BJP’s Tamil Nadu in-charge

CHENNAI: BJP national vice president Ram Madhav has been appointed the party’s Tamil Nadu in-charge as part of a nationwide organisational reshuffle announced by BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday.

BJP MP Nirmal Kumar Surana and national leader DK Aruna have been appointed co-in-charges for Tamil Nadu. Madhav will also oversee Uttarakhand.

Former BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan has been appointed co-in-charge for Andhra Pradesh, while national secretary M Venkatesan has been appointed co-in-charge for Kerala. The reshuffle also saw former state in-charge Arvind Menon being moved to Uttarakhand as a co-in-charge.

Madhav (62), a native of Andhra Pradesh and former RSS functionary, returned to the BJP’s central leadership in August after a six-year gap. He served as BJP national general secretary from 2014 to 2020 and worked in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

3-member committee

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP has constituted a three-member committee to inquire the “recent political developments and unexpected events” in the state unit and submit its report to the state and central leadership.

The move comes amid allegations raised by party functionary Divya Seshadri against former state general secretary Karuppu M Muruganandam, including claims of physical and mental harassment, coercion, criminal intimidation and threats, which resulted in his expulsion from the party. Muruganandam has denied the allegations.