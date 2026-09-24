Rs 7 crore fine slapped on quarry owner for excess mining of rough stones in Madurai

MADURAI: A fine of Rs 7,48,80,927 was slapped on a quarry owner, a TVK functionary, for allegedly extracting rough stones in excess of the permitted quantity from poramboke land at Nilaiyur Bit-2 in Thiruparankundram taluk and transporting them. Sources said before joining the TVK, the quarry owner was associated with the AIADMK.
The RDO in her order said a drone survey conducted by a private agency on August 5 found that 54,084.02 cubic metres of rough stone and 23,689.42 cubic metres of gravel had been extracted in excess. The survey also allegedly found 67,582 cubic metres of rough stone and 5,581.35 cubic metres of gravel extracted from government poramboke land (Survey No.23/2) without permission.
The survey was carried out following a Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court order on May 6, 2021, directing the authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into unauthorised quarrying. The Supreme Court also passed orders in the matter in July 2024.
The RDO said the findings of the drone, LIDAR, SONAR and bathymetric survey, along with reports from the Geology and Mining department, were considered while calculating the penalty. The total amount includes the cost of minerals removed without permits, penalty, seigniorage fee, District Mineral Foundation Trust contribution, Green Fund contribution, income tax and mineral-bearing land tax.
She also directed the Thiruparankundram tahsildar to take steps to recover the fine and remit it to the government account.
However, the quarry owner had denied the allegations during an inquiry held on August 25, stating no quarrying had been carried out in the government poramboke land and that the quarry operations were being conducted after obtaining the permits.
Recent survey and site inspection indicated the presence of quarry pits and unauthorised gravel extraction in the government land. “The quarry operator could appeal before the Madurai collector within 30 days if he had any objection,” the RDO added.