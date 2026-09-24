Rs 7 crore fine slapped on quarry owner for excess mining of rough stones in Madurai

MADURAI: A fine of Rs 7,48,80,927 was slapped on a quarry owner, a TVK functionary, for allegedly extracting rough stones in excess of the permitted quantity from poramboke land at Nilaiyur Bit-2 in Thiruparankundram taluk and transporting them. Sources said before joining the TVK, the quarry owner was associated with the AIADMK.

The RDO in her order said a drone survey conducted by a private agency on August 5 found that 54,084.02 cubic metres of rough stone and 23,689.42 cubic metres of gravel had been extracted in excess. The survey also allegedly found 67,582 cubic metres of rough stone and 5,581.35 cubic metres of gravel extracted from government poramboke land (Survey No.23/2) without permission.

The survey was carried out following a Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court order on May 6, 2021, directing the authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into unauthorised quarrying. The Supreme Court also passed orders in the matter in July 2024.