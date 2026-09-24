Solar power lights up remote tribal hamlet in Megamalai reserve forest

THENI: Amid an ongoing drive in the Megamalai region to evict illegal encroachments as per orders of the Supreme Court, 18 families having patta in Nochiodai, a remote settlement of Paliyar tribe located 32 km inside the Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) received solar power supply on Tuesday, thanks to a mini-grid established by the forest department for Rs 25 lakh funded by NABARD.

For several decades, the population of 76 in the hamlet was dependent on kerosene lamps and had to travel outside the forest to charge mobile phones and access basic communication facilities.

Thanks to the Model Solar Tribal Village Project, the entire hamlet has been electrified. A total of 36 solar street lights and LED lamps in houses have been installed, along with mobile charging facilities.

The community hall has also been electrified and people now have watch television there.

Speaking to TNIE, NABARD district development officer J Robinson Raja said this is the first time they had funded a solar-power project in a tiger reserve. The project was implemented by balancing the community’s rights recognised under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, with conservation requirements.

“The lights will ensure safety of residents, particularly women and children, and reduce risks associated with human-wildlife interactions. Access to electricity will also benefit children’s education, communication, access to information and livelihood activities.”