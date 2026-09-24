Tamil Nadu honours kin of 312 organ donors

CHENNAI: The health department on Wednesday honoured the families of 312 organ donors who consented to donate between September 2025 and August 2026, as part of the State Organ Donation Day observance in Chennai.

According to a health department release, 1,699 organs and tissues were donated by the donors during this period. These included 78 hearts, 106 lungs, 254 livers, 523 kidneys, two pancreases, 12 small intestines, nine hands, 40 heart valves, 483 corneas, 104 skin donations, and 96 bone donations. Health secretary Darez Ahamed presented mementoes and shawls to the families. Health Minister K G Arunraj joined the event through video conference.

Ahamed also presented shields to organ donation coordinators from government and private hospitals in recognition of their work in organ donation and transplantation. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police was honoured for facilitating green corridors for transporting donated organs.

The health secretary also released the annual report of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).