Tamil Nadu honours kin of 312 organ donors

CHENNAI: The health department on Wednesday honoured the families of 312 organ donors who consented to donate between September 2025 and August 2026, as part of the State Organ Donation Day observance in Chennai.
According to a health department release, 1,699 organs and tissues were donated by the donors during this period. These included 78 hearts, 106 lungs, 254 livers, 523 kidneys, two pancreases, 12 small intestines, nine hands, 40 heart valves, 483 corneas, 104 skin donations, and 96 bone donations. Health secretary Darez Ahamed presented mementoes and shawls to the families. Health Minister K G Arunraj joined the event through video conference.
Ahamed also presented shields to organ donation coordinators from government and private hospitals in recognition of their work in organ donation and transplantation. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police was honoured for facilitating green corridors for transporting donated organs.
The health secretary also released the annual report of the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).
The department said Tamil Nadu ranks first in the country in heart and lung transplants and had received the Union Health Ministry’s Best State award for organ donation. It also stated that the state ranks first globally in creating awareness about organ donation.
September 23, the death anniversary of Hithendran, a 15-year-old whose organs were donated following a fatal road accident in 2008, has been declared State Organ Donation Awareness Day.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid tribute to organ donors on Wednesday and urged people to recognise the importance of organ donation.
In a post on X, Vijay said organ donation was “a great act of humanity” and that every donated organ offered new hope and life to people awaiting transplants. “On this day, let us proudly remember all the organ donors who carry the torch of humanity and guide rebirth,” he said.