Tamil Nadu to introduce QR-code permits to curb illegal extraction of minerals

CHENNAI: In a bid to prevent the rampant illegal extraction and transportation of sand and other minor and major minerals, the Natural Resources department has decided to discontinue manual transit passes and permits, and introduce QR-code-enabled online permits generated through the Mineral Management System (MIMAS) portal.

The department is also planning to link weighbridges at quarries with the MIMAS portal to prevent overloading of mineral-laden vehicles and improve monitoring of mineral transportation through a control room. The QR code-printed passes will help to ensure accurate measurement of mineral loads, thereby enabling the government to track revenue, GST collections and the quarry from where the minerals are sourced.

Natural Resources Minister DK Prabhu, during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Directorate of Geology and Mining here on Tuesday, said the issuance of QR-code-enabled permits and transit passes would be launched soon. Manual passes for transporting minerals would no longer be issued, he said.

The move is part of the government’s plan to develop an integrated digital mineral management system to enable end-to-end digitisation of mining activities and curb illegal quarrying and transportation.

The officials of the Geology and Mining department told TNIE weighbridges at major mineral leases (limestone quarries) had recently been linked to the portal. “Work is under way to introduce a similar system for minor minerals as well,” an official said.