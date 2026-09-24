TNIE Impact: No bus fare for children until they attain six years of age, clarifies TNSTC

COIMBATORE: Conductors of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore division, have been instructed to allow children to travel free of charge until they attain six years of age.

The corporation has also warned that disciplinary action will be initiated against conductors who fail to comply with this instruction.

This directive follow's TNIE report on Friday titled 'No clarity among govt bus conductors on free tickets for five-yr-olds'.

In a circular issued on Friday, the TNSTC directed all depot branch managers that it had received complaints from the public that some conductors were issuing tickets to five-year-old children, while some Checking Inspectors (CIs) were instructing conductors to collect fare from them.

"Hence, conductors are instructed to allow children to travel free in all buses until a child attains six years of age. Conductors should ensure compliance and avoid complaints from parents," the circular stated.

It also directed CIs to monitor compliance on their routes. "If any complaints are received, disciplinary action will be initiated," the circular added.

Nethaji Pokkuvarathu Thozhilalarkal Pathukappu Thozhil Sangam, Tiruppur region, Secretary A Duraisamy welcomed the move. He said that the circular issued by TNSTC in 2022 had said that children below the age of five can travel for free. "Misinterpreting this circular, some conductors collected fare from parents even when the child was five years old. The norm states that children can travel free until they complete five years of age, that is, until they attain six years of age. Now, the TNSTC has issued a clear instruction on this," he said.

He urged that TNSTC issue the clarification to all divisions.