TVK candidate faces public ire on Dharapuram campaign trail

TIRUPPUR: TVK candidate P Sathyabama was confronted by angry voters during her election campaign in Dharapuram on Wednesday, with some accusing her of switching sides after accepting Rs 50 crore from the ruling party. The bypoll was necessitated after Sathyabama, who contested and won on an AIADMK ticket, resigned and joined the TVK.

Sathyabama was campaigning in several areas within the Kundadam panchayat union under heavy police protection when a group of villagers accused her of deceiving them after getting their votes.

“We worked day and night for you in the Assembly election held in April, but you resigned from the MLA post. Did you resign after consulting those who voted for you,” one of them asked. “You switched parties before the election ink on our fingers had even dried,” another said. Refuting the allegations, Sathyabama said she switched parties because the AIADMK attempted to form an alliance with the DMK.

Police had to intervene as villagers swarmed around her asking for evidence to back her claims. She later continued her campaign and assured people that basic amenities would be provided in the area.

“If I had done anything wrong, how could I come here to meet the people? I did not accept money from anyone,” she said.