Veeramani’s properties searched, LoC issued against businessman

CHENNAI: The Anti-Vice Squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai conducted searches at five places linked to GEM Granites chairman R Veeramani (84) and another businessman, Prakash, on Wednesday.
At least five teams comprising 30 personnel were deployed to these places, including Prakash’s house in Perambur, his office in Royapettah, Veeramani’s offices in Gopalapuram and his residence in T Nagar.
After completing searches at three places, the police seized mobile phones, documents and other digital evidence. Searches are underway at two other places, police said.
In another development, police have issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against Prakash, suspected to be related to Veeramani through financial transactions that could be linked to the case. The circular has been sent to alert airport authorities across the country if Prakash, who is believed to be abroad, returns to India. He is the son of prominent railway union leader Kannaiya.
A total of four people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. While Veeramani, M Shanthi (60), and her husband Mahendra Simhan (63), were arrested in August, Ganesan (45), a former employee of GEM Granites, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly possessing a video showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor girl and failing to inform the police about the incident. It was based on information provided by Ganesan that the police conducted the searches on Wednesday.
In a press statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said all those who helped Veeramani, ignored complaints or put pressure on officials to avoid action should be identified and punished.
Questioning delayed action nearly a year after the case was registered last October, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said reports of sexual abuse of minor girls from poor families were shocking and condemned attempts to help the accused despite evidence.
Senior BJP leader H Raja on Wednesday demanded that the Pocso case against GEM Veeramani be transferred to the CBI and that cases be registered against officials and politicians who allegedly helped him evade action by failing to properly investigate the case.
Meanwhile, We The Leaders founder K Annamalai sought an SIT probe into the alleged network that helped Veeramani evade action for years. He said those who allegedly shielded Veeramani, including police officers, politicians and influential persons, should be brought to justice.