Veeramani’s properties searched, LoC issued against businessman

CHENNAI: The Anti-Vice Squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai conducted searches at five places linked to GEM Granites chairman R Veeramani (84) and another businessman, Prakash, on Wednesday.

At least five teams comprising 30 personnel were deployed to these places, including Prakash’s house in Perambur, his office in Royapettah, Veeramani’s offices in Gopalapuram and his residence in T Nagar.

After completing searches at three places, the police seized mobile phones, documents and other digital evidence. Searches are underway at two other places, police said.

In another development, police have issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against Prakash, suspected to be related to Veeramani through financial transactions that could be linked to the case. The circular has been sent to alert airport authorities across the country if Prakash, who is believed to be abroad, returns to India. He is the son of prominent railway union leader Kannaiya.

A total of four people have been arrested so far in connection with the case. While Veeramani, M Shanthi (60), and her husband Mahendra Simhan (63), were arrested in August, Ganesan (45), a former employee of GEM Granites, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly possessing a video showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor girl and failing to inform the police about the incident. It was based on information provided by Ganesan that the police conducted the searches on Wednesday.