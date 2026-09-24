Vellore’s greenery is now just a trek away

VELLORE: As the trail winds through Amirthi forest, bamboo plantations provide shade while the Kottar and Amirthi rivers cut through the greenery.

A deep bellow from somewhere in the forest could suddenly signal the presence of an Indian gaur, while pangolins can sometimes be spotted along the trail.

Further, trekkers may encounter wildlife including grey hornbills, jackals, pythons and various butterfly species and owls, making the newly introduced trekking trail organised by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department an opportunity to explore one of Vellore’s greener landscapes.

From October 1, the initiative will open two organised trekking routes to the public at Amirthi Reserve Forest, offering visitors a closer look at the riverine and wet deciduous forests of the eastern Jawadhu Hills.

Spanning 2 km and 4 km, the routes take visitors through different parts of the forest. The shorter trail passes through Perumal Koil and tribal hamlets, while the longer one leads to the Amirthi waterfalls.