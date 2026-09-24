Vellore’s greenery is now just a trek away

VELLORE: As the trail winds through Amirthi forest, bamboo plantations provide shade while the Kottar and Amirthi rivers cut through the greenery.
A deep bellow from somewhere in the forest could suddenly signal the presence of an Indian gaur, while pangolins can sometimes be spotted along the trail.
Further, trekkers may encounter wildlife including grey hornbills, jackals, pythons and various butterfly species and owls, making the newly introduced trekking trail organised by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department an opportunity to explore one of Vellore’s greener landscapes.
From October 1, the initiative will open two organised trekking routes to the public at Amirthi Reserve Forest, offering visitors a closer look at the riverine and wet deciduous forests of the eastern Jawadhu Hills.
Spanning 2 km and 4 km, the routes take visitors through different parts of the forest. The shorter trail passes through Perumal Koil and tribal hamlets, while the longer one leads to the Amirthi waterfalls.
‘One guide to accompany up to 15 trekkers’
The 2-km trek is classified as easy and can be completed in about an hour, while the 4-km route is moderate and takes around three hours. Trekkers have to complete the respective routes within the trekking window of 8 am to 11.30 am. Speaking to TNIE, P Prabhakaran, Forest Range Officer, Amirthi RF, said demo treks had been conducted throughout September, with around 30 people, mostly from Chennai, taking part after booking online.
“Two guides received one week of training, which included lessons on hospitality and species diversity in Amirthi, so they can explain these aspects to trekkers,” said Prabhakaran. Each guide will accompany a group of up to 15 trekkers, he added.
A trekking shed with toilet and drinking water facilities has been arranged near the starting point for visitors to rest after the trek. Since both routes are relatively short, no resting points have been arranged along the trails, Prabhakaran said.
Trekkers will not be allowed to carry plastic and certain other items into the forest and will have to sign a form detailing the dos and don’ts before beginning the trek.
The two routes at Amirthi are part of the 44 trekking trails available in TN. The reception point for the Amirthi trek is at Amirthi Zoological Park, located about 25 km from Vellore city.
The 2-km trek costs Rs 799, while the 4-km trek costs Rs 1,099, with the fee including the entry charge and guide service. Kids above six years and adults can participate.
Visitors can book the treks in advance and pay the entry fee online through Trek Tamil Nadu (https://trektamilnadu.com/).