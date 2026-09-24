Vijay makes surprise visit to electricity board HQ, Tamil Nadu, to get 600 new substations

CHENNAI: Amid continuing complaints of power outages and preparations for the upcoming northeast monsoon, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay made a surprise visit to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters on Anna Salai and inspected power generation, transmission and distribution control centres on Wednesday.

Vijay directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply and to take immediate action on complaints relating to power cuts, voltage fluctuations and damaged electricity poles and wires. The CM reviewed preparations to meet the anticipated increase in power demand during the summer of 2027 and discussed measures to ensure adequate availability.

Electricity Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar, who met reporters after the CM’s visit, said that field officers have been permitted to engage up to 18,000 contract workers directly to address power-related issues expeditiously.

Tamil Nadu would additionally require around 600 new substations to strengthen its distribution network, which would be established in phases over the next five years, he said. Up to 6,000 transformers would be installed or upgraded to meet the power demand, the minister added.

The CM’s review focused on critical distribution network challenges, including ageing infrastructure, network congestion, major outages, and poor power quality.