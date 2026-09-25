After councillors threaten to resign, GCC allots Rs 30 lakh per ward for development works ahead of monsoon

CHENNAI: After facing an uproar from councillors over pending ward development funds at its last council meeting, the Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday announced the first instalment of Rs 30 lakh each, half the annual allocation, a day before the council meets again on Friday. Some councillors had even threatened to resign unless the funds were released.
The first instalment for 2026-27 totals Rs 60.6 crore for 200 elected councillors and two nominated councillors representing persons with disabilities. The corporation has asked zonal officers to obtain recommendations from councillors for works ahead of the northeast monsoon, according to a release from GCC. The corporation’s announcement, however, gave no timeline for allocating the remaining fund and made no mention of the Mayor’s development fund.
The funds can be used to complete missing stormwater drain links, build new or additional silt catch pits and install hume pipes in areas prone to heavy waterlogging. Works involving generators and electrical systems are also permitted.
Repairs and improvements to relief camps and kitchens, including works for cluster kitchens, can be taken up. The corporation has also permitted the construction of retaining walls along waterways and major canals at risk of overflowing during floods, and installation of CCTV cameras at waterlogging-prone locations.
GCC Commissioner G S Sameeran directed officers in all 15 zones to obtain written recommendations from councillors and undertake the works with the approval of the respective regional deputy commissioners, the release stated.
GCC to repair 780 broken roads ahead of monsoon
Ahead of the upcoming northeast monsoon, GCC has initiated steps to improve 780 damaged bus routes and interior roads covering 160 km across the city at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore. The project follows an announcement made by CM Vijay under Rule 110 in the Assembly that 360 km of bus route and interior roads in Chennai would be improved during the 2026-27 at a cost of Rs 300 crore. As part of the first phase, GCC has prepared a detailed project report covering 45.13 km of bus route roads and 114.87 km of interior roads across all 15 zones. The proposal is currently in approval stage.