Assembly poll spending: DMK tops chart at Rs 197 crore, AIADMK shells out Rs 112 crore

CHENNAI: The DMK reported the highest election expenditure among the major political parties in the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, declaring spending of Rs 197.85 crore, while the AIADMK reported Rs 112.40 crore and the BJP about Rs 51.56 crore for its Tamil Nadu campaign, according to detailed expenditure statements submitted to the Election Commission of India. The ruling TVK’s election expenditure is yet to be given by the ECI.
Rs 65 crore for PEN
The AIADMK paid Rs 103.98 crore to Pramanya Strategy Consulting Private Limited for social media promotion, television and website advertising, accounting for about 94.9% of the party’s total general propaganda expenditure. The DMK, on the other hand, paid Rs 65.28 crore to Populus Empowerment Network (PEN) towards manpower supply and consultancy charges.
The DMK reported an opening balance of about Rs 365.14 crore at its central headquarters at the beginning of the election period and a closing balance of Rs 319.40 crore at the end of the election period.
The DMK’s statement covers the period from March 16 to May 6 and records Rs 149.90 crore as expenditure on propaganda and Rs 47.95 crore as expenditure attributable to candidates. The party said its total receipts during the election period were Rs 126.27 crore.
The party reported Rs 45.75 crore in lump sum payments to candidates. These payments were made through RTGS, with many candidates receiving Rs 25 lakh each and some receiving Rs 15 lakh.
Interestingly, the AIADMK statement shows nil expenditure on lump sum payments to candidates by the party’s headquarters as well as its state, district and local units. The statement says the AIADMK’s state unit received Rs 87.41 crore between the announcement of the election on March 15 and its completion on May 6. At the beginning of the election period, the state unit reported funds of Rs 313.47 crore, including a Rs 271 crore fixed deposit with Karur Vysya Bank.
The Congress’s Tamil Nadu-specific expenditure worked out to Rs 22.25 crore, including Rs 7 crore paid to candidates, besides spending on media, digital and publicity campaigns. The BJP’s statement shows Rs 51.56 crore (approximately) spent on its TN campaign, comprising Rs 31.57 crore by the Tamil Nadu state unit and Rs 19.99 crore incurred by the party’s national headquarters for TN.
The Naam Tamilar Katchi spent Rs 1.38 crore for the elections, the BSP reported Rs 2.17 crore, the CPI(ML) Liberation reported Rs 2.96 lakh, while the CPI(M) reported Rs 1.77 crore.