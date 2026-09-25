Assembly poll spending: DMK tops chart at Rs 197 crore, AIADMK shells out Rs 112 crore

CHENNAI: The DMK reported the highest election expenditure among the major political parties in the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, declaring spending of Rs 197.85 crore, while the AIADMK reported Rs 112.40 crore and the BJP about Rs 51.56 crore for its Tamil Nadu campaign, according to detailed expenditure statements submitted to the Election Commission of India. The ruling TVK’s election expenditure is yet to be given by the ECI.

Rs 65 crore for PEN

The AIADMK paid Rs 103.98 crore to Pramanya Strategy Consulting Private Limited for social media promotion, television and website advertising, accounting for about 94.9% of the party’s total general propaganda expenditure. The DMK, on the other hand, paid Rs 65.28 crore to Populus Empowerment Network (PEN) towards manpower supply and consultancy charges.

The DMK reported an opening balance of about Rs 365.14 crore at its central headquarters at the beginning of the election period and a closing balance of Rs 319.40 crore at the end of the election period.

The DMK’s statement covers the period from March 16 to May 6 and records Rs 149.90 crore as expenditure on propaganda and Rs 47.95 crore as expenditure attributable to candidates. The party said its total receipts during the election period were Rs 126.27 crore.

The party reported Rs 45.75 crore in lump sum payments to candidates. These payments were made through RTGS, with many candidates receiving Rs 25 lakh each and some receiving Rs 15 lakh.