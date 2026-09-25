Cong, VCK demand sacking of Gyanesh Kumar; stir on Sep 25

CHENNAI: The Congress will stage a protest near the Chennai collectorate on Friday, demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, TNCC president Manickam Tagore said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Tagore alleged that Gyanesh Kumar had worked closely with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the CEC was functioning as the “face of the BJP” in the Election Commission. He said the SIR exercise led to deletion of crores of voters from poll rolls and inclusion of names through irregular means.

Tagore also criticised the DMK, saying that while former CM MK Stalin had spoken against the Election Commission and demanded action against Gyanesh Kumar, he had not spoken against Shah.

“Except the Congress and the Left parties, no one in Tamil Nadu is questioning (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and Shah,” he alleged. Alleging that the CEC appears to be acting in favour of the BJP, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said he should voluntarily step down from the post. He was speaking to reporters after attending a wedding function at Arcot in Ranipet.