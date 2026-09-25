Digital crop survey completed on just 60% of 2.47 lakh hectares in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Ahead of the September 30 deadline, the agriculture department has managed to complete Digital Crop Survey (DCC) in just 60% of the 2,47,600 hectares (including 103,000 hectares of horticulture fields) in the district.

Officials cited travel time, limited staff and volunteers as reasons for the low coverage.

Under the project, which commenced in July, agriculture and horticulture officers collect field-level data on crops in order to improve policy-making, and welfare distribution. They move to the fields along localised survey teams and registered volunteers using the Crop Survey (O) App by TNeGA and the Uzhavan App.

A horticulture officer in Dindigul said, "There are just 210 officers including horticulture or agriculture in Dindigul for this extensive fieldwork. A single officer can cover just 10-20 hectares and complete 100 entries per day. But, the total area under cultivation in the district is around 2,47,600 hectares (including 103,000 hectares of horticulture fields).

The task is enormous and both departments have allowed volunteers to help our officers. But they are paying `3 for a single entry. So many people hesitate to volunteer for the work."

TN Farmers association (Dindigul) president A Ramasamy said, "The purpose of the survey is to collect accurate, real-time, field-level data on crops grown by farmers to improve agricultural planning, policy-making, and welfare distribution.