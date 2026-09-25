DMK, AIADMK chose to contest separately to split votes: TVK

CHENNAI: Electricity and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar alleged the DMK and AIADMK were initially planning to field a common candidate in the bye-election to Madurantakam and Dharapuram constituencies, but they later decided to contest separately “with an intention to split votes”.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, the minister added the two Dravidian parties later changed their strategy after the political situation evolved. He alleged the resignations of former AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama, who subsequently joined the TVK and were fielded by the party in the two constituencies, were linked to differences within the AIADMK over its political direction.

“The two MLAs would not have resigned had the AIADMK leadership not moved towards an understanding with the DMK,” he said. He questioned whether AIADMK cadre would accept a decision by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to support the DMK over his “personal political interests”.

Nirmal Kumar also alleged Palaniswami was weakening the AIADMK while extending support to the DMK. He claimed the political developments following the 2026 Assembly election had exposed differences within the AIADMK.