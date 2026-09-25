Expedite railway overbridge work: Attur Residents

SALEM: Residents of Attur urged authorities to expedite the long-pending work on the Attur-Rasipuram railway overbridge, alleging that construction is progressing very slowly since it began nearly six years ago.

With the central portion over the Salem-Vriddhachalam railway track still pending, commuters are forced either to use a narrow subway or take an alternate route that adds around 15-20 km to their journey.

The overbridge is being constructed on Rasipuram Pirivu Road under the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project, a specialised wing of the state highways department. While most approach-road works on either side of the railway track have been completed, the portion over the railway line and works on both sides are pending.

Residents said the delay was causing difficulties, particularly during peak hours, school timings, weekends and festive seasons. The subway provided for commuters as a temporary arrangement is too narrow for heavy vehicles, while even cars cannot pass each other inside the passage, they said.

V L Shanmugam, a resident of Attur, said the project was incomplete for nearly five years despite covering a short stretch."Work has been progressing very slowly. Most of the time, only two or three people can be seen at the site, with little visible progress," he said. He said that when a car enters the subway, vehicles from the opposite side have to be stopped at the other end, he said.

A container lorry also got stuck inside the subway a week ago, causing major traffic disruption and at times, traffic queues extend for two to three kilometres, residents added.

P Mohan Raj, another resident, said the situation was particularly difficult during emergencies. "During accidents or medical emergencies, the narrow subway becomes a big problem.