Insect found in sambar for the second time in four days, FSSAI inspects Coimbatore hostel

He recalled that this was not the first such incident, claiming that insects were also found in sambar served on September 20.

Another student said food is supplied to hostels located at various places in the city through the common kitchen centre. He alleged that the vehicles used to transport the food to the hostels were not maintained properly.

According to sources, around 500 students stay in hostels under the Social Justice Department which comes under the Social Justice Department, with around 95% of them studying in government colleges in Coimbatore.

When contacted, an FSSAI official in Coimbatore said that officials had inspected the hostel and kitchen centre on Thursday. He said a notice was issued to the contractor for failing to properly maintain the kitchen and vehicle, and was fined Rs 5,000.

He further said that the contractor had been asked to rectify the deficiencies within three days.