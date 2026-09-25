Kumari paddy farmers tense as monsoon looms amid harvest

KANNIYAKUMARI: Paddy farmers are apprehensive of rains as harvesting has started in many places in Kanniyakumari district. The chances of harvested crops getting drenched are high in case of rains as the northeast monsoon is approaching, they said.

Expecting rain, farmers in the area between Thazhakudy and Bhoothapandy have decided to hold harvest in phases as they expect more rains even before October when the northeast monsoon generally sets in. The area experienced rain last Sunday and light drizzling on Thursday morning.

Farmers struggle to sell paddy to the government’s direct paddy purchase centres (DPCs) in case of high moisture.

Chenbagaramanputhoor farmers’ association president N Rakkisamuthu told TNIE that though around 500 acres of paddy crops had been cultivated in the Kanni Poo season in the area in June, harvest has begun and completed only in around 10 percent of the fields.

The DPCs purchase paddy up to 17 percent moisture level, but many farmers often could not sell their paddy here as the moisture level was more than 17 percent, said Rakkisamuthu.

Echoing him, farmer M Muthumperumal from Thazhakudy said the moisture level of harvested paddy was often around 21-23 %.

The government should purchase paddy with more than 17% moisture level, he demanded.