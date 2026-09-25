Madras HC: Can’t enact law to prevent MLAs from resigning, contesting bypolls

CHENNAI: Holding that the courts cannot legislate on a regulatory mechanism to prevent an MLA from resigning soon after being elected and then facing the bye-election necessitated by the resignation, the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to stay the October 6 bypolls to Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly segments.

The order was passed by the first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan. Two AIADMK MLAs — Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama — who defected to the TVK soon after the 2026 assembly elections, are seeking a mandate again from their respective SC-reserved seats.

The PIL — filed by K Suthan, an advocate of Saidapet in Chennai — had prayed for the court to issue directions to the Election Commission of India to bring in a mechanism to ensure that if a newly elected MLA resigned, they must bear the cost of the subsequent bypoll and be barred from contesting elections for five years.