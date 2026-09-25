Madras HC directs collector to verify documents of 33 more resorts in Anaikatti

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court has directed Coimbatore Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar to take steps to conduct an inspection in Anaikatti and verify the documents of 33 resorts. Though the court had ordered the district collector to seal eight resorts for lack of approvals before September 18, by the time the case was heard, the resorts had already closed on their own.

A special division bench comprising justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar directed the authorities to inspect the resorts and verify the documents.

"If any violation is found upon such inspection and verification, necessary action shall be taken in accordance with law against all such illegal resorts and commercial establishments functioning in the area," the bench said.

"The learned counsel for the impleading petitioners submitted that the petitioners are in possession of valid documents in respect of the resorts. In such view of the matter, the petitioners shall produce all necessary documents, if any, already available with them before the concerned authorities.

Upon verification of the documents, if the authorities find that there is no valid licence or permission for running the resorts or for carrying on any other commercial activity, including under the Bed and Breakfast Scheme, such resorts or establishments shall be closed forthwith," the bench observed.