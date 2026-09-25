New portal to assess TN housing demand before project launch

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) has launched a dedicated demand assessment portal on its official website to assess public demand for new housing projects proposed under the self-financing scheme at key locations in the state. Residents can register their preferred location, type of housing and other related requirements on the portal (tnhb.tn.gov.in/willingness-for-upcoming-projects).

The housing projects have been proposed following an announcement made during the recent Assembly session. The proposed locations include Anna Nagar, Purasaivakkam, Nandanam and Ernavur in Chennai; Gundurmalai in Cuddalore; Ellis Nagar in Madurai; Thirumazhisai in Tiruvallur; and Vallankumaravilai in Kanniyakumari.

The board clarified that registration on the portal will only be used to assess demand and will not provide any priority in allotment of houses. However, those who successfully register their demand will be informed through SMS about the date and other details when applications will be invited after the projects are taken up.

People interested in the proposed locations have been asked to register at the earliest.