One degree, six skills: TN unveils scheme to make grads job-ready

CHENNAI: Undergraduate students in Tamil Nadu’s 181 government arts and science colleges will learn at least one job-oriented skill every semester from the next semester, alongside their regular degree courses, as part of a higher education department initiative to improve employability and placements.

There are 1.30 lakh sanctioned UG seats across the state and 96,477 students have been admitted to various courses for the 2026-27 academic year so far.

Under the two-pronged plan, the colleges have been directed to enter into MoUs with at least three leading industries. The companies will provide inputs for curriculum upgradation and offer internship and placement opportunities.

The ‘One Skill Per Semester’ programme has been developed with the help of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE).