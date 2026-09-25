RSS chief visits Kanchi Acharyas at Orikkai

CHENNAI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the Kanchi Acharyas at Orikkai on Wednesday on the occasion of Vamana Jayanti, observed as Shravan Dwadashi, as part of the centenary celebrations of the RSS.

Mohan Bhagwat also attended the certificate distribution ceremony for the first batch of students who completed the charity management course conducted with the blessings of the Acharya. He was briefed on the Kanchi Math’s initiatives in the fields of vidya, veda and vaidya, including schools, veda patashalas, traditional crafts and sculpture training centres, and institutions providing cultural education for girls.

On behalf of the Peetham, the RSS chief was honoured with ceremonial headgear and presented with Kamakshi temple prasadams. He had darshan of the abhishekam performed for Sri Chandramouleeshwara Swamy by Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal of the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham.

Bhagwat participated in Vedic chanting, japa and special prayers conducted by Vedic scholars for the welfare of society, the nation and the world. He also witnessed the purnahuti of the Shrauta ritual Sangrahaniyeshti, conducted with prayers for peace, prosperity and happiness for people across the world.

Bhagwat later visited the century-old house in Orikkai where Guruji MS Golwalkar had darshan of Kanchi Mahaswami in 1955.