TN CM Vijay to campaign in Madurantakam today, 5,000 QR-code passes issued

CHENNAI: TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to campaign in Madurantakam on Friday ahead of the October 6 bypoll. The party has restricted entry to 5,000 people, and they have been issued passes with QR codes.

A statement by the party general secretary (party headquarters) and Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources N Anand said Vijay’s campaign will be held near the Athur toll plaza in Chengalpattu around 3 pm. The event has been organised exclusively for those who have obtained permission under the guidelines issued by the police, he said in a social media post on the party’s official handle.

The party said QR passes had not been issued to pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those who are unwell as a safety precaution. Drinking water and medical facilities have been arranged for those attending the meeting, it added.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting of election in-charges and booth agents in Madurantakam, TVK general secretary (election campaign management) and PWD minister Aadhav Arjuna questioned the DMK’s record on social justice, asking why it had not conducted a caste census during its five-year tenure. Arjuna also said the party should secure a margin of 1 lakh votes in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls.