TN considering other sites within city for new secretariat: Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: The proposed new Assembly-cum-secretariat complex will have to be built within Chennai city since the headquarters of all key offices are located within the city, Energy Resources and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Thursday.

Responding to speculation that the government has decided to withdraw the G.O issued for constructing the complex at Foreshore Estate, Nirmal Kumar said the government is considering other locations and a final decision has not been taken yet.

“If we move out of the city — say, about 40 km away from Chennai — I doubt whether it will be convenient for the people to reach that place. So, the new secretariat can be built only within the city. The government is considering other locations also.

When a decision is reached, PWD Minister (Aadhav Arjuna) will make an announcement,” the minister said. Nirmal Kumar also seconded Aadhav Arjuna’s statement that Foreshore Estate is still under preliminary consideration.

There was speculation that the government has given up the Foreshore Estate plan and is considering Pallavan Illam, the corporate headquarters of the MTC, for establishing the new secretariat. However, a senior official dismissed it as incorrect.