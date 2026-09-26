All-woman SIT to take over Veeramani sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police constituted a four-member all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising senior officers to probe the Pocso case against Gem Granites founder R Veeramani. The SIT has been constituted through proceedings issued by Director General of Police/Head of Police Force Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, in an order dated September 24.

It comprises PC Thenmozhi, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch; Disha Mittal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order-West; J Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police and Media Relations Officer; and V V Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women and Children Wing.

The team will function under the supervision of Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj, who has been directed to provide the requisite manpower and logistical support for the investigation.

This comes hours after three police officers — A Arun, then Chennai Police Commissioner; N Kannan, then Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Chennai; and MA Yasmin, then Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anti-Vice Squad, Chennai — were placed on compulsory wait and vacancy reserve, respectively, for alleged inaction when complaints were first brought to their notice in 2024.

Veeramani (84) and his key associates M Shanthi (60) and her husband Mahendra Simhan (63) were arrested by the Central Crime Branch on August 29, nearly 11 months after the case was registered in October 2025. Ganesan (45), a former employee of Veeramani, was arrested on September 22 on charges of possessing a video purportedly showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor girl and failing to inform the police about it.

A special Pocso court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Veermani till October 9.