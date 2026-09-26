‘Bragging’ online costs Coimbatore YouTuber 118 sovereigns of gold

KANNIYAKUMARI: Bragging rights, everybody has. But beware of the third eye spying on you!

The YouTube videos that she uploaded speak for themselves about her lavish lifestyle — a ‘heap’ of gold ornaments, doing pooja with Rs 500 notes, etc. But the wealth she flaunted online was a little lighter on Thursday, after burglars allegedly broke into her house and made off with 118 sovereigns of gold jewellery.

Sources said Madhumitha, a YouTuber from Coimbatore, and her husband Vinoth Kumar, a businessman from Sivakasi, relocated to Thammathu Konam in Nagercoil just 10 months ago after buying a house in the locality.

The police said the couple was not at home from 5 pm to 11.50 pm on Thursday, and when they returned, they allegedly could not open the front door. Their carpenter also joined them in the endeavour around 12.45 am, and he found the front door was locked from inside and the back door had been broken open.

After finding the gold ornaments kept inside the bureau missing, the couple dialled the Rajakkamangalam police. Senior police officials including SP Anshul Nagar visited the house on Friday morning and conducted an investigation. A police officer said six special teams have been formed to nab the burglars. They are verifying the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in front of the house.