Tamil Nadu

Congress takes out protest, CPI demands sacking of CEC

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, in a statement, alleged that decisions taken under CEC’s leadership has weakened public trust in the poll body.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore leads a protest along with party leaders and workers
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore leads a protest along with party leaders and workers Photo | Express
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee staged a protest in Chennai on Friday demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while the CPI sought his resignation citing alleged differences within the Election Commission over its decisions.

Leading the protest near Tarapur Tower on Anna Salai, TNCC president Manickam Tagore alleged that the commission was functioning in favour of the BJP and accused Gyanesh Kumar of undermining democracy through the SIR exercise.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, in a statement, alleged that decisions taken under CEC’s leadership has weakened public trust in the poll body. He also held Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the “attack on parliamentary democracy”.

Veerapandian said the Supreme Court should examine the decisions of the Election Commission and the manner in which they were taken. He demanded that the earlier system, which included the Chief Justice of India in the selection panel, be restored. Meanwhile, Left parties on Friday announced a week-long campaign across the state to press for Gyanesh Kumar’s removal.

CPI
Tamil Nadu Congress

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