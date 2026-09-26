Delay in water release: PAP farmers stage a road blockade to save coconut trees under drought

TIRUPPUR: The Tamil Nadu Coconut Farmers' Association staged a road blockade on the Coimbatore-Karur National Highway on Friday, urging the state government to take measures to save coconut trees affected by drought conditions resulting from the delay in releasing water to the PAP's second zone.

Coconut farmers, PAP farmers and TN Farmers Association executives participated in the protest held in Anthiyur area near Udumalaipet in Tiruppur.

S Paramasivam, district secretary of the coconut farmers' association, who led the protest, said, "Around 3.77 lakh acres of agricultural land in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts receive water from Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP). These are divided into four irrigation zones. Usually, water is released to the second zone by August 15, while the third zone receives water in January. Before this, the canals must be desilted in July."

"In this environment, despite the formation of the new government three months ago, funds have not been allocated for the necessary canal maintenance. The PAP Project Committee chairman and other leaders have travelled twice to Chennai and submitted petitions to the concerned Ministers, departmental Secretaries and senior officials, as well as the Collectors of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and elected representatives,' he added.