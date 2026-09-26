Didn’t update the script? Stalin hits back at Vijay, asks him to read papers

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday hit back at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his remarks on the Veeramani case, asking Vijay whether he had “not updated his script” before raising the issue during his Madurantakam bypoll campaign. The former CM was responding to Vijay’s “Open your mouth about the Gem Veeramani case, Stalin sir” remark.

“I have already spoken about it in detail. It appears you do not watch television or read newspapers. If you had read the papers, you would have known,” Stalin said in a statement and advised Vijay to read newspapers. He also asked the CM if officials had not told him that the high court had advised that this case should not be politicised?

Taking a dig at Vijay’s campaign rhetoric, Stalin questioned how the TVK chief could term his party as a “pure force” and the DMK as an “evil force” while keeping former AIADMK MLA and TVK’s Madurantakam candidate Maragatham Kumaravel beside him.

“Since the formation of your party, how many times have you spoken against the BJP? How many protests have you conducted against the BJP?” Stalin asked in response to Vijay’s claim that the DMK and BJP are no different.

Stalin also hit out at Vijay over his allegations that DMK leaders had made derogatory remarks against women, asking him to examine the track record of his “virtual abusers”.

The former CM also claimed the DMK did not politicise the Karur stampede during Vijay’s campaign that claimed 41 lives. “So, please introspect on whether you are speaking with dignity befitting the responsibility of the CM,” he added.