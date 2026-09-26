DMK files Rs 1-crore defamation suit against Aadhav Arjuna, Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: The DMK has filed a defamation suit in the Madras High Court seeking to restrain Ministers CTR Nirmal Kumar and Aadhav Arjuna from making defamatory statements implying that DMK did not act against Veeramani in the sexual assault case.

The petition, filed on behalf of party general secretary Durai Murugan, also seeks Rs 1.01 crore damages from the two ministers and the IT wing of the ruling TVK. It alleged that the ministers have been making “baseless and defamatory statements” with a view to extract political mileage ahead of the bye-election to Madurantakam and Dharapuram, and to “cover up the failure” of the government.

Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi directed the defendants to file a counter-affidavit and posted the matter for Monday.

The petition claimed that the FIR was registered on October 7, 2025, within a day after receiving the complaint, thereby showing the police acted promptly. The facts clearly show that the police department had taken appropriate action in accordance with the law and there was no delay or interference on the party of the plaintiff who had no role or interference in the investigation, it added.

It alleged that Nirmal Kumar and Aadhav Arjuna have made statements with the sole intention to defame the plaintiff, the petition stated.