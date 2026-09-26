DVAC raids DMK MP’s house in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Around 20 DVAC sleuths raided Tiruvannamalai MP CN Annadurai’s residence at Vengikkal on Friday. According to official sources, the case pertains to a complaint alleging that Annadurai amassed disproportionate assets through his family’s construction company, APU Constructions. The raid started around 7 am and continued till around 3 pm. The team comprised officials from DVAC Tiruvannamalai and Vellore units.

The searches come in the wake of a complaint filed by NGO Arappor Iyakkam, which alleged that excavators belonging to APU Constructions were used for large-scale illegal mining of lake-bed sand from Malappambadi lake in Tiruvannamalai while preparing the venue for the DMK Northern Zone Youth Wing Committee Meeting in December 2025.

However, Annadurai alleged that the raid was meant to disrupt preparation for the bypolls.

“I have not received any bribe nor been involved in corruption,” he said. He stated that all documents were provided to the DVAC officials and he cooperated with the raid.