Normal NEM rainfall to occur in Tamil Nadu, predicts TNAU

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu is likely to receive normal rainfall during the upcoming Northeast Monsoon (NEM) season from October to December 2026, with the state expected to receive around 438 mm of rainfall against the normal 434 mm, according to a district-level seasonal rainfall forecast prepared by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Friday.

The forecast, prepared at a 60 per cent probability level, used the Southern Oscillation Index (SOI) and Sea Surface Temperature (SST) values of the Pacific and Indian Oceans recorded during July and August.

According to TNAU, the state received 254 mm of rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon (June-September) against the normal 292 mm, registering a 13% deficit as on September 22. The upcoming NEM is expected to provide partial relief by improving soil moisture, reservoir storage and groundwater recharge.

The forecast noted that prevailing El Niño conditions could influence monsoon circulation and result in uneven rainfall distribution across the state. Coastal districts could experience intense wet spells associated with cyclonic systems, while interior districts may witness relatively longer dry spells, particularly during December.