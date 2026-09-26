Sexual assault of Class 10 student sparks protests, political row in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: An allegation of sexual assault by a Class 10 student at a government school in Kandigai village near Vandalur triggered a political storm on Friday, with opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, hitting out at the state government, even as police said their preliminary probe found no evidence to establish that the incident occurred inside the school.
Sources said the student wrote her last quarterly examination on Thursday but was absent from class in the afternoon. Teachers searched for her and found her between the school bathroom and the compound wall. The girl alleged that two men jumped over the wall and offered her something to eat, after which she became unconscious and was sexually assaulted.
Police registered an FIR and a woman inspector probed the case. “Based on the investigation conducted so far... no material has emerged at this stage to establish that the alleged incident had occurred in the Government School as reported,” read a statement by Tambaram police. The investigation, however, is ongoing. Police have also appealed to the public and media not to spread unverified information.
Protests were held near the school on Friday following reports of the alleged incident. After the collector explained the situation to the protesters, they dispersed.
Meanwhile, sources in the child welfare department also confirmed that the allegations of sexual abuse are not true after talking to the child.
The police clarification came amid strong political reactions to the allegation. In a statement on X, Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the government of attempting to suppress the matter ahead of the Madurantakam bypoll, and demanded justice for the girl and stringent action against those responsible.
He also alleged that the police, unable to apprehend perpetrators, had seized the mobile phones of the victim’s parents and threatened them against speaking about the incident in public. He further alleged that the incident exposed the situation of law and order in the state.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that the police were asking on social media for news reports about the incident to be deleted. DMK MP Kanimozhi also questioned the police response and alleged that attempts were being made to suppress the incident in view of the chief minister’s visit to Madurantakam for the bypoll campaign.
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also criticised the state government on the same lines.