Sexual assault of Class 10 student sparks protests, political row in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: An allegation of sexual assault by a Class 10 student at a government school in Kandigai village near Vandalur triggered a political storm on Friday, with opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, hitting out at the state government, even as police said their preliminary probe found no evidence to establish that the incident occurred inside the school.

Sources said the student wrote her last quarterly examination on Thursday but was absent from class in the afternoon. Teachers searched for her and found her between the school bathroom and the compound wall. The girl alleged that two men jumped over the wall and offered her something to eat, after which she became unconscious and was sexually assaulted.

Police registered an FIR and a woman inspector probed the case. “Based on the investigation conducted so far... no material has emerged at this stage to establish that the alleged incident had occurred in the Government School as reported,” read a statement by Tambaram police. The investigation, however, is ongoing. Police have also appealed to the public and media not to spread unverified information.

Protests were held near the school on Friday following reports of the alleged incident. After the collector explained the situation to the protesters, they dispersed.