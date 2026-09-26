‘There’s more to life than TRP’: Madras HC restricts media from showing assault clips

CHENNAI: Pulling up television channels for telecasting the videos and screenshots of victims relating to sexual assault of children by R Veeramani, the Madras High Court has temporarily restrained media outlets and digital platforms from publishing, telecasting and sharing videos and images. The interim injunction was granted on Friday by Justice V Lakshminarayanan while hearing an urgent petition filed by Tulir, an NGO providing care for children subjected to sexual assault.

The media outlets, entities, digital platforms, etc., which have already uploaded any material in connection with the case are directed to remove them forthwith, failing which the police shall ensure their removal by September 26, and a compliance report shall be filed on the next date of hearing, the judge ordered.

The judge directed the SIT constituted for probing the crime to issue a press release once a week on the investigations so that the public will know the progress in the probe. He also directed the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to take immediate action to block URLs of the videos and images on digital platforms and social media.