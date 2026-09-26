‘There’s more to life than TRP’: Madras HC restricts media from showing assault clips

CHENNAI: Pulling up television channels for telecasting the videos and screenshots of victims relating to sexual assault of children by R Veeramani, the Madras High Court has temporarily restrained media outlets and digital platforms from publishing, telecasting and sharing videos and images. The interim injunction was granted on Friday by Justice V Lakshminarayanan while hearing an urgent petition filed by Tulir, an NGO providing care for children subjected to sexual assault.
The media outlets, entities, digital platforms, etc., which have already uploaded any material in connection with the case are directed to remove them forthwith, failing which the police shall ensure their removal by September 26, and a compliance report shall be filed on the next date of hearing, the judge ordered.
The judge directed the SIT constituted for probing the crime to issue a press release once a week on the investigations so that the public will know the progress in the probe. He also directed the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to take immediate action to block URLs of the videos and images on digital platforms and social media.
Directing the respondents, including India Today and Republic TV, to file counter-affidavits to the petition, the judge adjourned the hearing to September 30. Justice Lakshminarayanan asked the television channels “to show sensitivity” towards the crime and stay away from holding a “media trial”.
Stating that the court respects the right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to report the crime, the judge said, “There is something more in life than TRP rating.” The “chilling effect” of the disclosure of the victims’ identity would deter other victims from coming forward to lodge complaints, he said.
The judge said TV channels can hold debates on the issue without revealing the facts of the crime. Affirming that the police did not share the videos, State Public Prosecutor (PP) R John Sathyan said efforts are on to trace the originating point of leak and the police are even contemplating registering an FIR against those who leaked it.
He informed that four victims have already been identified and their statements recorded, while another victim has come forward with a complaint. The state PP also submitted that requests have been sent to the digital platforms, including Google and Meta, for “taking down” the videos and images.