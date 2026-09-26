Tamil Nadu

TVK trying to appropriate Two Leaves symbol, says AIADMK

The complaint stems from the campaign speech delivered by Minister Aadhav Arjuna in Madurantakam recently.
AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I S Inbadurai
AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I S InbaduraiPhoto | Express
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: Accusing the ruling TVK of attempting to ‘appropriate’ the Two Leaves symbol, the AIADMK on Friday urged the Election Commission to suspend the recognition of the TVK and initiate action against that party. Talking to reporters at the secretariat after filing a representation to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik in this regard, AIADMK advocate wing secretary IS Inbadurai said the AIADMK is also moving the court on this issue.

The complaint stems from the campaign speech delivered by Minister Aadhav Arjuna in Madurantakam recently. He had claimed that the “Two leaves and Whistle are the same”.

“According to the election rules, no political party should resort to influencing the voters in an undue manner or mislead them by making such claims. To say that the Two Leaves and Whistle are the same would come under corrupt practices (Section 123 of the RPI Act),” Inbadurai stated.

AIADMK
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