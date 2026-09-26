Vijay accuses DMK of trying to cover up Pocso case against granite bizman

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay on Friday broke his silence over the Pocso case against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani, registered during the DMK regime, alleging that the then ruling party had attempted to cover it up during its tenure. He questioned if the DMK and the AIADMK were silent because they were in a state of shock after the TVK government’s action against Veeramani.

Campaigning in the Madurantakam (SC) Assembly segment on Friday ahead of the upcoming bypoll, Vijay said that he felt compelled to bring up the issue considering its gravity. He said young girls had been sexually assaulted by one man [Veeramani] for all these years. “Despite [the issue] surfacing during the previous DMK government, that case, that chapter, that history itself was covered up. What was the deal that was happening inside? The whole of Tamil Nadu is questioning, sir. Open your mouth, Stalin sir,” he fumed in his public address.