Vijay opens campaign with attack on DMK, calls AIADMK its ‘branch’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Friday equated the DMK with the BJP and targeted the leaders of the Dravidian major for their alleged derogatory remarks against women in the state.
During his maiden bypoll campaign in Madurantakam (SC) assembly constituency on Friday, Vijay alleged the DMK in Delhi is called the BJP, and the BJP in Tamil Nadu is called the DMK. He also accused the AIADMK of shifting its political position. “The AIADMK was once the BJP’s branch. Now it has become the DMK’s branch,” Vijay alleged.
He also took a dig at DMK over the alleged derogatory remarks against women, saying he had tolerated criticism directed at his mother but would not accept remarks against women in the state. “The DMK criticised my mother because they could not confront me directly. I tolerated that. But I cannot accept women in Tamil Nadu being spoken of disrespectfully,” he said.
Referring to remarks by DMK president MK Stalin and other senior DMK functionaries, videos of which were circulated, Vijay alleged the party’s leaders had repeatedly used objectionable language against women. “Voting for the whistle symbol is the punishment you can give to those who speak obscenely about women,” he told voters.
Appealing to the voters as a member of their family, Vijay asked voters whether the TVK should not be allowed to govern.
Earlier in the day, Vijay garlanded the statue of former CM and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran to kick start his campaign.
Taking a swipe at the AIADMK’s association with the DMK, Vijay appealed to the followers of former chief minister MG Ramachandran to vote for TVK. “The DMK and AIADMK tried to join hands and form a government because they feared that corruption would not be possible if Vijay comes to power,” he alleged. Responding to criticism over his government’s borrowing, Vijay acknowledged the government was borrowing money but said it was being done for public welfare.
‘Stalin my sweet uncle’
Vijay took a swipe at Stalin, saying, “Whether Stalin wins or loses, he is still my sweet uncle.” “Stalin says that when I go for inspection, I stand on a bridge built by them. How can Stalin build a bridge when he doesn’t even own a car and has only Rs 10,000? Did it come from Gopalapuram or Chittaranjan Salai?” Vijay added.