Vijay opens campaign with attack on DMK, calls AIADMK its ‘branch’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay on Friday equated the DMK with the BJP and targeted the leaders of the Dravidian major for their alleged derogatory remarks against women in the state.

During his maiden bypoll campaign in Madurantakam (SC) assembly constituency on Friday, Vijay alleged the DMK in Delhi is called the BJP, and the BJP in Tamil Nadu is called the DMK. He also accused the AIADMK of shifting its political position. “The AIADMK was once the BJP’s branch. Now it has become the DMK’s branch,” Vijay alleged.

He also took a dig at DMK over the alleged derogatory remarks against women, saying he had tolerated criticism directed at his mother but would not accept remarks against women in the state. “The DMK criticised my mother because they could not confront me directly. I tolerated that. But I cannot accept women in Tamil Nadu being spoken of disrespectfully,” he said.

Referring to remarks by DMK president MK Stalin and other senior DMK functionaries, videos of which were circulated, Vijay alleged the party’s leaders had repeatedly used objectionable language against women. “Voting for the whistle symbol is the punishment you can give to those who speak obscenely about women,” he told voters.